ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND CELEBRATE DUAL CAREER MILESTONES WITH LATEST ALBUM AND DOVE AWARD WIN

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Celebrating the October 4 release of their highly anticipated new album, Live In Memphis, Gospel music trailblazers Ernie Haase & Signature Sound capped an already momentous day by taking home their seventh career Gospel Music Association Dove Award for a special project reflecting two decades of music and ministry.

Announced by presenters David and Tamela Mann during last Friday’s broadcast of the 55th Annual Dove Awards on TBN, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound garnered the trophy for Southern Gospel Album of the Year for their 2023 release, Live In Amsterdam: A 20th Anniversary Celebration. Produced by Wayne Haun, the StowTown Records set features 10 fan favorites recorded before a capacity crowd at Rafaël Evangelism Center in Amsterdam.

“It’s always a wonderful surprise to win a Dove, so we were immediately filled with joy and thanksgiving when we received the news on tour,” shares Haase. “Live In Amsterdam was such a special project for us, commemorating 20 years of Ernie Haase & Signature Sound as a group and celebrating God’s faithfulness to us and through us.”

“I’ve been singing and touring for 38 years, but since the pandemic I have gained a new appreciation for what we get to do,” he adds. “Every night that we’re in front of an audience is truly sacred to us. We’re very grateful Live In Amsterdam was recognized by our peers because these are the songs that have connected us with fans over the years, and we know that’s ultimately because these songs connect people to the Savior.”

News of the Dove win broke as Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s latest in-concert set, Live In Memphis, hit retail and streaming platforms Friday. Showcasing the rich history of quartet singing in America, the 14-song Club44 Records release was executive produced by Haase and produced by Wayne Haun. Hallmarked by multiple guest appearances, Live In Memphis showcases a distinctive selection of Broadway, Gospel, Great American Songbook, and Spiritual standards spanning more than a century.

“Live In Memphis highlights some of the songs that first got me hooked on quartet music,” Haase explains. “We are thrilled to feature Scott Fowler, previously of The Cathedrals and now of Legacy Five; our former bass vocalist Paul Harkey; the legendary Blackwood Brothers; and Country Music Hall of Famer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys on this project, and we hope it reflects the energy and excitement that Signature Sound strives to bring in concert as we share these timeless tunes in new and updated ways.”

