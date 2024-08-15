GOLD CITY SET TO HOST “GOLD COAST SENIOR CONFERENCE”

Gold City is excited to announce their first ever Gold Coast Senior Conference! Consider this your invitation to join Gold City along with some of their dearest friends for this uplifting two-day event in beautiful Palm Coast, Florida. The dates for the conference are February 20 & 21, 2025.

Parkview Church, located at 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, is the setting for two days of music, preaching, food and fellowship. Joining host group Gold City on Thursday night, February 20 will be SGMA and GMA Hall of Fame member Karen Peck and New River. Friday morning’s session will include music by Gold City and an inspiring message from Pastor Randy Gunter, lead pastor at Meadowbrook Church in Gadsden, Alabama—home church of Danny Riley. After the morning session, all conference attendees will be invited to a delicious lunch held on-campus at Parkview. That evening, the final session will feature a concert with the award-winning Booth Brothers, along with the host group. The entire event will be emceed by none other than beloved comedian extraordinaire, Tim Lovelace.

Danny Riley says, “We are so happy to be able to host this event. We welcome all our friends to come be with us for two days of great Christian fellowship. I’m especially excited for everyone to get to meet and hear a message from my pastor, Randy Gunter, and, of course, we always have a great time when we are with the Booth Brothers and Karen Peck and New River. I know Tim Lovelace will keep things lively for sure. We want everyone to come be with us. Parkview Church is a special place for Gold City. Greg and Barry Peters have been friends for quite a long time. Barry was actually was a part of our tour crew for several years, so we believe it’s going to be a very special two days for all of us.”

For more information including full schedule details, lodging, and registration, visit goldcoastsenior.com. This conference is expected to sell out, so signing up for this event now is recommended. Make your plans early to come be with us in beautiful Palm Coast, Florida!

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here