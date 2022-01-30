This Week on Gospel Music Today January 30 2022
The Williamsons are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of
January 30. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is The Loudermilks, and Jean reviews new
recordings by Subject 2 Change and Victory Trio. An article from
Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In
the News is The Troy Burns Family, the Coffmans, Sunday Drive and Mickey
Bell. The show features exclusive concert video of The LeFevre Quartet,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to
the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of N Him Trio,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Plumerville, AR.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co