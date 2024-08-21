IMC CONCERTS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INTOUCH MINISTRIES FOR 2025 ALASKA CRUISE

Johnson City, TN – IMC Concerts and InTouch Ministries are partnering to bring the Gospel Music Celebration to Alaska in 2025. Known for its unrivaled, majestic beauty, the 49th state is considered a place unlike any other on earth. Southern Gospel Music lovers will soon have the opportunity to visit this picturesque wonderland as IMC Concerts joins InTouch Ministries to present the Gospel Music Celebration in Alaska during the week of June 28-July 5, 2025.

IMC first began hosting cruises to Alaska in 2007 and began teaming with InTouch Ministries in 2014 when Dr Charles Stanley, founder of the renown global ministry, was still alive. “Dr Stanley loved Gospel music so much,” states IMC President Landon Beene, “and we were thrilled 10 years ago when we were able to join forces with InTouch to present a cruise event that offered wonderful Bible teaching and great Gospel music.”

It’s been a decade since that first joint venture with IMC and InTouch, and as a celebration of the legacy of Dr Stanley, InTouch and IMC is once again joining forces to present a Gospel Music Celebration at sea. “The atmosphere of a Gospel cruise in the most beautiful creation in the world – the Alaska territory, is truly heaven on earth,” Beene states.

The Alaska Gospel Music Celebration, presented by IMC and InTouch is exclusively represented by the leader in Christian Travel, Inspiration Cruises, a company dedicated to providing an elegance of class and customer experience for passengers. IMC and Inspiration Cruises have historically sold out as fans have enjoyed trips to many popular destinations around the globe. This voyage is expected to be no exception as the ship will be limited to 1000 passengers.

Gospel Music Celebration Alaska will set sail aboard one of Holland America’s most elegant vessels from Seattle, WA. Passengers will sail the Inside Passage making stops in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria, BC, Canada, passing through Strait Point and Glacier Bay.

In addition to viewing the majesty of God’s creation, cruisers will enjoy exceptional music from some of Gospel music’s most popular artists, including The Booth Brothers, Cana’s Voice, Greater Vision, Tribute Quartet, Jim and Mellissa Brady, Geron and Beckie Davis, as well as comedian Dennis Swanberg, pianist Stan Whitmire and talented female vocalist, Taranda Greene. Additionally, popular Cathedral Quartet alumi will be making a one-week only appearance together, as Danny Funderburk, Ernie Haase, Gerald Wolfe, Mark Trammel and Scott Fowler will all be aboard for a special reunion event. Additionally, passengers will be treated to never-before seen video footage and devotional bible teaching by Dr Charles Stanley.

According to Beene, pricing is ALL INCLUSIVE NOW and passengers booking online will receive a $50 discount per person with no hidden fees or conference fees. Reservations begin on August 6 and 11:00am (central).

Make plans now to be a part of the 2025 Alaska Gospel Music Celebration, which sails June 28-July 5. Call 888-245-4284 or visit www.GospelMusicCelebration.com to learn more details, request a brochure or reserve a cabin.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here