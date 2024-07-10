In the studio with BMG/FMG & REAL Southern Gospel Records

Nashville, TN BMG/FMG/REAL SG Records have been working diligently to bring you new music. Producer Les Butler has been busy on these projects, with even more around the corner.

The Inspirationals QT of Texas has been working on multiple projects. “He Rescued Me,” their new studio album, is a great mix of up-tempo songs, ballads and everything in between. Bobby Wills, Jr. wrote the majority of the new songs on this album. Bobby is the brother of bass vocalist Don Wills and baritone Ron Wills. Rounding out the quartet are tenor John Rulapaugh, lead Ralph Green, and pianist Bryan Elliott.

And, if that isn’t enough, they are almost simultaneously releasing a new live CD/USB/DVD album! Accompanied by a full band and orchestra, the Quartet sang their hearts out at First Baptist Church Fort Worth during the annual “Friday after Thanksgiving” concert. Don Wills, bass singer for the quartet, is also the pastor at the church. Great music, great atmosphere, and great people!

And, if releasing 3 albums in a little over a year isn’t enough, the Inspirationals QT of Texas are in the studio right now working on Christmas music. They are still working on securing some special guests, but the Oak Ridge Boys are already on board. The album will feature a mix of classic Christmas carols and some excellent brand new songs, and it will be available for Christmas 2024!

