JOSEPH HABEDANK ANNOUNCES autobiography SUMMER TOUR with Travis Clark!

Nashville, TN – GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter Joseph Habedank is excited to announce the upcoming autobiography Summer Tour 2024. Kicking off on May 8th in Bloomington, IN, this leg of the tour will include 40 concert events in 18 different states including Texas, Missouri, New York, Colorado and many more! Appearing at select dates will be special guest Travis Clark, a talented up-and-coming musician who is sure to delight audiences with his beautiful arrangements and melodic voice.

The autobiography Summer Tour 2024 launches just weeks after the release of the highly anticipated new studio album from the award winning artist, entitled autobiography. The project is a musical journey through Habedank’s upbringing, through valleys and triumphs, all culminating in praise for God’s grace and faithfulness in every aspect of life. Audiences across the country have enjoyed previously released singles from the collection, such as ‘the basement’ and ‘tell the devil,’ and Joseph is eager to present the new music as part of the summer tour, as well as revisit well-known favorites for an incredible musical event!

Joseph Habedank is also proud to continue partnering with Destiny Rescue, and to have this special organization as a sponsor of the autobiography Summer Tour. Destiny Rescue works diligently to save children from trafficking and exploitation around the world. As part of the tour, attendees will have the chance to learn about how they too can partner with this ministry to support the rescue and reintegration programs, making a difference in the lives of precious children.

This concert tour may only appear in a city near you once this year, so make plans now to attend Joseph Habedank’s autobiography Summer Tour 2024!

Joseph Habedank’s autobiography Summer Tour 2024

May 8 – Bloomington, IN

May 9 – Decatur, IL

May 10 – Wisconsin Dells, WI

May 12 – Springfield, OH

May 16 – Nash, TX*

May 17 – Tioga, TX*

May 18 – Belton, TX*

May 19 – Mineola, TX*

May 24 – Simpsonville, SC*

May 25 – Gatlinburg, TN

May 26 – Gatlinburg, TN

June 1 – Fort Worth, TX

June 2 – Lake, MS

June 6 – Shipshewana, IN

June 7 – Canton, MI

June 9 – Brooklyn, NY

June 21 – Poplar Bluff, MO*

June 22 – Wentzville, MO*

June 23 – Benton, KY*

July 11 – Farmington, MO*

July 12 – Jackson, TN*

July 13 – Maryville, TN*

July 14 – Monroe, NC*

July 18 – Hollister, MO

July 19 – Wichita, KS

July 20 – Liberal, KS

July 21 – Castle Rock, CO

July 25 – Canton, TX

July 27 – Gaither Alaskan Cruise

August 15 – Ringgold, GA

August 16 – Dublin, GA

August 17 – St. Charles, MO

August 18 – Morehead, KY

August 22 – Tyler, TX

August 23 – Monroe, LA

August 24 – Ridgeland, MS

August 25 – Seneca, SC

August 29 – Branson, MO*

August 31 – Richardson, TX*

*with special guest, Travis Clark

For more information about tour dates, venues, and tickets, please visit josephhabedank.com.

Find Southern Gospel News Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

