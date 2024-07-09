JUSTIFIED QUARTET WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS

Justified Quartet is excited to welcome two new members to the fold. Anthony Patton and Tony Goforth are joining founding group members, Tim Caldwell and Mark Jacoby.

Anthony Patton’s love of singing Gospel music comes from a legacy of music ministers and preachers in his family. Anthony has sung with his family, local quartets, and most recently with the trio, Three Nails. He will sing lead with Justified Quartet. “I’m excited and looking forward to this journey with Justified Quartet,” states Patton. Anthony and his wife, Melissa, reside in Decatur, TN.

Tony Goforth’s nearly 30 years in Gospel music with groups such as the Christian Brothers, the Greenes, and the Stamps Quartet took him around the world singing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He brings a full-voiced tenor part to the group. Tony and his wife, Jodie, live in Louisville, KY.

“Tim and I are super excited about this new season for Justified Quartet,” says Jacoby. “The addition of Anthony Patton as our new lead and Tony Goforth in the tenor spot has really brought the blend of our group together. These guys are the real deal. They’re great men with incredible, God-given talent who truly serve the Lord with gladness.”

After releasing How Great the Debt: a Tribute to Dianne Wilkinson in 2022 on Big Picture Records, Justified Quartet is set to release new music very soon.

