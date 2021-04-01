JUSTIFIED QUARTET WELCOMES SEAN BARBER ON LEAD VOCALS

FLINT, MI –Michigan based, Justified Quartet is pleased to announce the addition of Sean Barber from Monrovia, Indiana to the group as their new lead singer.

Sean was raised as a preacher’s kid and doesn’t even remember the first time he sang harmony. He fell in love with singing and playing music at a young age in church. He tried the solo artist gig years ago but longed for the blended voices and interaction with others.

Sean is no stranger to Gospel Music. He sang and traveled with the 3rd Row Boys for 5 years and has served as worship/choir director at church 20+ years. Sean is multi-talented and can play piano, bass guitar and drums. This September, he and his wife Tanessa will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Sean adds, “I am so excited about this opportunity to sing with such a great bunch of guys. I’ve said before, I would rather have church at a concert than have a concert at church. I am very much looking forward to having church together with Mark, Tim and Randy.”

Tim shares, “We are excited about all that Sean brings to the group and are very excited about 2021 and the direction the quartet is headed. He is such a great fit vocally, his personality and his heart for ministry.”

To book Justified Quartet, contact the April Potter Agency at 615-479-0954.

For more information on that group, visit the website at www.justifiedqt.net.