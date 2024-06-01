Kingdom Heirs make a plea to seize salvation with “No Better Time”

Arden, North Carolina — For their first single since the release of last spring’s classics collection, Something Good, Volume 3 — and first new material in more than a year — Sonlite Records’ legendary Southern Gospel ensemble, the Kingdom Heirs, hit the ground running with a spirited plea to seize the opportunity for salvation with “No Better Time.”

Written by the powerhouse trio of Chris Binion, Dixie Phillips and Steve Marshall, “No Better Time” features a propulsive rhythm section, punctuation from an exuberant horn section and an unabashedly urgent lead vocal from tenor Joshua Horrell, who says, “I am excited for our friends to hear the title cut from our brand new recording, ‘No Better Time’! This song pretty much says it all! God is so faithful, and there’s no better time than now, in this world of chaos, than to reach for Him.”

Matching the immediacy of its message, “No Better Time” jumps from the start with an unstoppable groove, wasting no time before Horrell lets loose with boundless energy to deliver a first verse that lays out a simple, yet undeniable call before tumbling into the irresistibly singable chorus:

Everyone has a story

Everyone has a past

All of us need some freedom

From the things that have held us back

So when we need a new beginning

All we have to do is ask

No better time than the present

No better time than the now

No better time than the moment

To be touched by His power

And see once again He is so faithful

He’s always changing lives

There’s no better way, no better day, no better time

Filled with all the attributes that have made the Kingdom Heirs one of Southern Gospel’s most beloved quartets, the plain truth is that there’s “No Better Time” for a song — and a message — that’s sure to fulfill fans’ long-held expectations.

“No Better Time” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

