Life Upraised December 9

“…These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” John 6:33

Seeing some different posts on social media about Christmas… things like “I don’t want much for a Christmas, just a cure for all these diseases and people to be happy…etc..”

I told my husband, “Not want much? That’s a pretty tall order, it’s not going to happen!”

One day, make no mistake about it, things will be perfect. Absolutely perfect. Sin will be dealt with once and for all.

But when that is the reality, this life will be over.

There’s aspects of that that sadden me.

I love my life. I love my family. I love this little spot in time that I have carved out, and get to call “mine.”

Honestly, that thought changes how I look at “today.”

Is everything perfect? Absolutely not. But this verse tells me it will NOT be. But just knowing the One who has this all under control makes it ok.

So you enjoy what “IS.”

Love those around you. Hug up the grandkids.

Live this life full speed ahead and get rid of the idea that somehow everything is going to be perfect. That utopia died in the garden. We should hate sin for what it is, and what it has done.

If ANYTHING should make you want to serve God, that alone should do it!

Conclusion:

I’m thankful to God for everything good.

Thankful that even in this fallen world, He reaches down and pours out blessings on His children. Thankful for what He has done for me. Thankful for saving me when I was on a completely wrong path. Thankful for the change that He made in my heart. Thankful for the desire He gave me to serve Him to the best of my ability. Thankful for my family. Thankful for my husband, David. I really never planned to be this happy this side of Heaven, but I am.

God has blessed over and over again!

I’m also thankful for those of you who follow my sometimes rambling thoughts on Life Upraised. I hope from time to time something strikes a chord and maybe challenges you, encourages you, or at LEAST puts a smile on your face.

Have a great week everyone!

‘Tis the season!

Sandy