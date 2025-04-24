Lulu Roman Passes Away at 78

We at SGN Scoops Magazine are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend and beloved Country and Gospel music legend, Lulu Roman, at the age of 78.

Lulu Roman was a multi-talented entertainer—an author, comedienne, and singer—but she was perhaps best known for her role on the iconic television show Hee Haw, where she brought laughter and music into the homes of millions. As one of the unforgettable “Hee Haw Honeys,” Lulu’s charm, comedic timing, and powerful voice made her a cherished part of American television history.

After Hee Haw, Lulu continued to bless audiences across the country with her stand-up comedy and heartfelt performances in both Country and Gospel music. Her life was a testament to faith, perseverance, and the power of music to bring people together.

In 1999, Lulu Roman was rightfully inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame, a fitting honor for a woman whose voice and spirit touched so many lives.

Our prayers are with her family, friends, and fans during this time. Heaven gained a true treasure, and her legacy will continue to shine through the songs she sang and the joy she brought to the world.

Rest in peace, Lulu. You will be missed.

— The SGN Scoops Family

