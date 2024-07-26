New Day Releases Recording Catalog of Hall of Fame Vocalist Larnelle Harris for Digital Distribution

(Nashville, TN) — New Day Christian Distributors will release thirteen original albums from Hall of Fame vocalist Larnelle Harris on July 26 to all major digital platforms. Five of the recordings being released were named Album of the Year at the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, and the selected catalog earned five Grammy Awards.

“During my 50-plus years of being an artist, it has been my great privilege to sing songs written by some of the finest lyricists and most talented producers and arrangers in the industry,” says Harris. “And now, in partnership with New Day Distribution, the recordings of years past will now be available on various streaming platforms. What an honor for me, and I hope these songs will be a blessing to everyone who loves Christian music.”

Harris has garnered numerous accolades for his music including five Grammy Awards, eleven Dove Awards (three of which were for Male Vocalist of the Year), and a Stellar Award for Best Solo Performance, among many other musical honors. Larnelle was recognized by his home state of Kentucky with the Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts, making him the first Christian artist to receive the award. He has achieved nineteen #1 radio singles and countless top 10 hits. Songs such as “How Excellent Is Thy Name,” “I Miss My Time with You,” “I’ve Just Seen Jesus,” plus many others, including his signature rendition of “Amen” will be included in the streaming distribution.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Larnelle for many years,” says Dusty Wells, Director of Artist and Label Relations for New Day. “His music, life, and ministry has touched my life so many times, as well as millions of others. I’m absolutely thrilled that our team here at New Day will be part of sharing his incredible legacy and his rich catalog of music with both old and new fans. There are so many amazing songs and performances in this collection, and what makes them more significant to me is that Larnelle lives what he sings and sings what he lives.”

Harris is the only person in history to be a member of three distinct hall of fame organizations—Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and the Amateur Radio Hall of Fame. He was twice inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and as part of the Gaither Vocal Band. He was the first Christian artist to perform inside the Kremlin after the fall of the Soviet Union. He is one of a handful of celebrities to receive the Ad Council’s Silver Bell Award for Distinguished Public Service in recognition of his song “Mighty Spirit” as the theme song for the longest-running Public Service Announcement in television history.

Harris released his memoir entitled “Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People with Extraordinary Gifts Influenced my Life and Career.” The book went #1 on Amazon within three days of its release. In the book, Harris describes the year he lost his voice entirely and wasn’t sure if he would ever sing again.

“It was a harsh realization that simply because I was a Christian, doing Christian work, didn’t mean everything was going to go right,” wrote Harris. “I could still abuse the tools God gave me.”

Harris said losing his voice taught him some important lessons that guided the rest of his life and career.

“I came to a place of humility and accepted that if God was going to allow my voice to be taken away, then He must have something better in mind for my life,” says Harris. “I felt as if a load was lifted at that moment, and through that difficult time of uncertainty for myself and my family, we learned God is trustworthy and is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. I learned to pray, ‘God, put something in my heart and then teach me how to give it away.’ And as long as He sees fit to do that, I will fulfill my end of the bargain.”

For more information visit www.Larnelle.com.

