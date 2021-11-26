The Pylant Family is a mixed Southern Gospel group with deep roots and great heritage in music. Parents, Brandon & Melina, sister-in-law Elisha Terry, and children, Aaron & Bethany are the members of this fine family. They reside in Eva, Alabama and have done so for over 22 years. Formed in 2008, this family embraces the “Gospel” in each song and testimony they display. The message of Christ rings true in their “family harmony” style of singing. Ministry is very important to them. There is no doubt that this family group has a heart for people and for the Lord.

New Music from The Pylant Family coming to radio January 2022.