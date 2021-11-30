announcements

New Update On Robb Tripp Recovery

SGN Scoops Staff

Monday, November 29, 2021
Robb Tripp Recovery Update:
Day #20 past cardiac arrest.
Wild day. No….. I was not able to get Robb transferred to a bigger hospital. 😔At first I felt defeated but now, I am feeling like…I made a big deal about moving locations. Which drew attention from all staff that Robb was not getting the proper care.
Which sparked a chain reaction….
Now We are Getting some aggressive action out of these people. PTL.
So it was all worth something…
They FINALLY treated infection in his body.
This evening, I was shocked at the difference in his cognizance. So now I know I did the right thing By advocating for my precious husband.
Please 🙏🏽🙏🏽 agree ALL infection leave his body, immediately.
Now doctors are thinking the lack of cognizance is due to infection and not to cardiac event. Major win. 🥳
Continue to pray as infection leaves… 🥊 Cognizance returns….🤓
In Jesus name!
“For the earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God.”
Romans 8:19
This generation is looking – waiting – to discover- The power of God displayed -revealed in us and through us! Robb is one of His children. God’s Power is being revealed!
For everyone or anyone going through a struggle tonight, I pray you find the strength to press into the mighty power of God. That it may be revealed in your life, like you have never known before.
Friends & family….Thx for checking in on us. We truly love you!
Please pray Robb only improves & Recovers. No backward steps.
Oh what a glorious celebration when my husband walks out of the hospital. If you have felt buried in your life. Get ready…. We’re all coming out!!!! 💪🏽🙌🏽
Keep trusting Jesus…
He NEVER Fails!
We shall recover all…..
Pastors Robb & Shanda Tripp 💕