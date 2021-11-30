New Update On Robb Tripp Recovery

Wild day. No….. I was not able to get Robb transferred to a bigger hospital.At first I felt defeated but now, I am feeling like…I made a big deal about moving locations. Which drew attention from all staff that Robb was not getting the proper care.

Which sparked a chain reaction….

Now We are Getting some aggressive action out of these people. PTL.

So it was all worth something…

They FINALLY treated infection in his body.

This evening, I was shocked at the difference in his cognizance. So now I know I did the right thing By advocating for my precious husband.