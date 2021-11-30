New Update On Robb Tripp Recovery
Monday, November 29, 2021
Robb Tripp Recovery Update:
Day #20 past cardiac arrest.
Wild day. No….. I was not able to get Robb transferred to a bigger hospital. At first I felt defeated but now, I am feeling like…I made a big deal about moving locations. Which drew attention from all staff that Robb was not getting the proper care.
Which sparked a chain reaction….
Now We are Getting some aggressive action out of these people. PTL.
So it was all worth something…
They FINALLY treated infection in his body.
This evening, I was shocked at the difference in his cognizance. So now I know I did the right thing By advocating for my precious husband.
Please agree ALL infection leave his body, immediately.
Now doctors are thinking the lack of cognizance is due to infection and not to cardiac event. Major win.
Continue to pray as infection leaves… Cognizance returns….
In Jesus name!
“For the earnest expectation of the creation eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God.”
Romans 8:19
This generation is looking – waiting – to discover- The power of God displayed -revealed in us and through us! Robb is one of His children. God’s Power is being revealed!
For everyone or anyone going through a struggle tonight, I pray you find the strength to press into the mighty power of God. That it may be revealed in your life, like you have never known before.
Friends & family….Thx for checking in on us. We truly love you!
Please pray Robb only improves & Recovers. No backward steps.
Oh what a glorious celebration when my husband walks out of the hospital. If you have felt buried in your life. Get ready…. We’re all coming out!!!!
Keep trusting Jesus…
He NEVER Fails!
We shall recover all…..
Pastors Robb & Shanda Tripp