People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will have a New Year’s Eve service on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 7:00PM. Special Musical Guest will be “THE KELLYS” from Lawrenceburg, TN. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. Free admission, a love offering will be received. Note: This is NOT a watch night service. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com

