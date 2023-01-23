Open letter from John Cole:

Due to extended family obligations and other personal commitments, it has become necessary for me to step aside from traveling with GloryWay.

Since 2014, I have had the honor and privilege to sing with one of the most talented groups on the road today and this is one of the toughest decisions I have had to make. Not only are Justin and Bryan tremendous singers, I consider them as two of my best friends. Sure gonna miss those guys!!

To everything there is a season and this is one of those seasonal changes. Thankful for the journey. Thankful for the music. Thankful for the many amazingly talented singers and musicians the Lord has allowed me to cross paths with and thankful for the wonderful friends I have met along the way.

God has been good to me and blessed me beyond measure. Couldn’t have asked for a better group to travel with and sing of His goodness and grace. I know the Lord has great things in store for GloryWay as they continue on praising Him.

Note from GloryWay:

We thank John for his dedication these past 8 years. We know we’ll see him often for he is part of the family.

Royce Taylor will be temporarily filling in until a permanent replacement is found. Those wanting to apply for this full-time ministry opportunity may send a demo, bio, and picture to glorywayquartet@aol.com

