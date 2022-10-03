Patterson Music Group To Host Showcase At Creekside 2022

Creekside Gospel Music Convention would like to welcome Pauline Patterson to this year’s event.

Pauline Patterson, Founder of Patterson Music Group, has been in ministry for over thirty years and loves to encourage and develop artists. She will be showcasing some of her artists on Wednesday afternoon from 1-3 in the Showcase Hall. Admission is free.

Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention and SGN Scoops said this: “I love getting a chance to work with Pauline this year at Creekside. Since the first time I met Pauline I have always admired her love for our music and her heart for God.”

For more information about Creekside, the host hotel, or VIP passes, please contact Rob at 425-754-1147.

