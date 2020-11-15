Please Pray for Aaron Wilburn

Written by scoopsnews on November 15, 2020 – 7:13 am -

From Aaron’s son, Jim:

Aaron Wilburn update. The past few days, things have moved very slowly in a positive direction but we just received the call that Dad is being transferred to the ICU as he has declined throughout the day today. Please keep him in your prayers tonight and thank you for all of the calls and texts checking on him.

We at SGN Scoops are praying . Please join us and add this request to your prayer lists.

