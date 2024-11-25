POPULAR MUSICAL FAMILY, THE BROWNS, HONORED BY US SENATOR

Le Mars IA – Popular musical family, The Browns were honored last week by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who is the Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee. During a special ceremony, Ernst named the Browns Century Theater of Plymouth County her Small Business of the Week. The honored bestowed upon the talented musical family will be recorded into the United States Congressional Record for future generations to read about our nation’s small businesses.

Throughout this Congress, Ranking Member Ernst plans to recognize a small business in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties, and The Browns were honored that their Theater in Le Mars, IA, would be a recipient of the honor. “It’s clear a passion for the performing arts runs in the Brown family, and they’ve channeled their love for music into a successful small business in Le Mars,” said Ranking Member Ernst at the ceremony. “I’m proud to be singing the praises of this Iowa family who has done such a great job of investing in their local community.” As the upcoming chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, Ernst says she’ll begin the next session focusing on how to strengthen the state’s local businesses.

After taking their family band on the road across the United States, Canada, and Europe for 15 years, the Browns returned home to Iowa and purchased the German-American Savings Bank in downtown Le Mars. They transformed the historic building into the Browns Century Theater, a venue that seats 150 people and now includes the Central Event Center for dining, the Inn on Central for visiting guests, and the Gift Shoppe. The theater has hosted 100 shows every year since its opening in 2015, featuring the family’s music and other artists from across the country. This year, the Browns celebrated the 24th anniversary of performing together and the 9th anniversary of the Browns Century Theater. “It’s just really a great family-owned business, and I want to promote them as much as possible so that other small businesses can see what has been contributed by this family, and how they can strive to do that in their own communities as well,” Ernst said.

The Browns kicked off their annual holiday concert series at the Century Theater on November 8. Throughout November and December, the talented musical family will share the Wonder of the Christmas Season as they present 35 shows throughout the six weeks with the final show taking place on December 21.

This year marks the 10th season the talented family has been bringing Christmas cheer to downtown Le Mars. Over the years The Browns have provide holiday cheer, taking attendees on a joyful and festive journey, as the miracle of Christmas comes to life during the holiday season at the Browns Century Theater in LeMars.

In 2023, The Browns, Shelly, Michaela, Adam and Andrew, traveled to the Czech Republic to join the famed City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra to create a Christmas collection appropriately titled, Christmas In Prague. This yuletide recording offers both traditional, yet modern arrangements to some of the most popular Christmas classics that have been recorded over the past century. Recorded in the center of Bohemia in the Czech Republic, each song features intricate harmonies and powerful instrumentation that capture the true essence of what Christmas is all about.

This year’s Christmas concert series in Le Mars features many of the songs from the Christmas In Prague recording, including “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Silver Bells,” “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Joy To The World,” “Mary Did You Know” and many others. In addition to enjoying stunning arrangements of Christmas classics, this year’s show includes festive costumes and comedic fun as only the Brown Brothers, Adam and Andrew, can deliver.

The Brown family always enjoys hosting performances and special events throughout the year at the Century Theater, but the highlight of each year is performing to many sold-out crowds five days a week during November and December at the Christmas celebration.

Make plans now to be a part of The Brown Family Christmas concert series 10-year celebration. A complete schedule of performances is available online at TheBrownsTheater.com.

