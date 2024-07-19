Prayers Requested for Randall Wilds, Facing Quadruple Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

Randall Wilds, CEO and founder of Wilds & Associates, based in West Alabama, has been diagnosed with blockages in four coronary arteries and is being prepared now for open heart bypass surgery within the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, July 11, Wilds was taken to the local emergency room after experiencing chest pains and numbness in his fingers and legs. From there he was scheduled for a visit with a heart specialist in Tuscaloosa, Alabama yesterday (Wednesday, July 17) where he underwent further testing. This morning, (Thursday, July, 18), a heart catheterization revealed the blockages and the doctors determined that quadruple bypass was necessary.

Randall shares, “I sure wasn’t expecting surgery to be the end result. But I know everything happens for a reason, and I know I’m in God’s care. Thank you for your continued prayers and support. I love and appreciate you all.”

