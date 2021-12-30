Rick Price Passes Away

Rick Price, New Legacy founder, passed away peacefully just after 6 am this morning at Ascension Hospital in Detroit. The GMA Hall of Fame inductee had long expressed his desire to have the group continue to tour and touch lives for Christ in the event of his passing. The team will do everything possible to make this happen with your support. More information will be forthcoming in the next few days. Please be in prayer for his children, as well as the band members and staff.

