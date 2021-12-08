Robb Tripp Passes Away

Dear precious family of God, I wanted to first thank you for all the prayers you have prayed for my family the last four weeks. We have felt your love and compassion and it means the world to us.

As we stood and faith these past weeks and seen God move, as he was able to come home yesterday, we would never have imagined that we would have to share this news with you.

That today at 2:02pm December 7, 2021, Pastor Robb Tripp received his reward. He made his exit from earth to heaven. He has entered the city where there is no more tears, no more pain, and no more sorrow. Earth’s loss is heavens gain.

Robb will truly be missed but we must continue the work he has been faithful to do these last 18 years!

We appreciate your prayers and thank you for respecting our privacy as we make arrangements to celebrate Robb’s home going. We will keep you updated.

Please know that The Tripp Family loves The Fire Place Fellowship and we are thankful for all you have done for us.

Blessings,

Pastor Shanda Tripp, Hannah Tripp, Lawson Tripp and Madison Moses.