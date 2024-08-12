Scotty Inman Hosts 3rd Annual Hometown Show

Nashville, TN – Excitement is building for Scotty Inman’s 3rd Annual Hometown Show, being held in the heart of the Smoky Mountains in Sevierville, TN on August 17th, 2024. The highly anticipated event will not only feature brand new music from the award-winning singer/songwriter, but also include very special guest Dan Dean, of the legendary group Phillips, Craig & Dean.

An added bonus for Hometown Show attendees, the event is being held in the very building Scotty grew up going to church: The Chapel at FBC Sevierville. “This is always an exciting event for me,” shares Inman. “For the last three years, I’ve been able to invite friends from all over the country to Sevierville, TN, where I grew up, and come together for a night of worship and fun. This year is different in that I’m having it in the sanctuary where I spent many Sundays in my early, formative years. Since then, the church has grown and moved to a newer space, but I wanted to bring everyone back to my roots.”

The night of music will include selections from Scotty Inman’s sophomore album, My God, including the new radio single, “Man On The Middle Cross.” Additionally, fans will be delighted to hear brand new music from Dan Dean. “I probably listened to Phillips, Craig & Dean more than any other artist in my teenage years, and Dan Dean was a voice I always thought was super special,” comments Inman on his special guest. “Years went by, and now I can call him a dear friend! I am excited about him joining us for this Hometown Show and singing not only some of his amazing hit songs, but some brand new music as well. I know that folks are going to love him as much as I do!”

Tickets are selling fast for this special event! For more info and ticket links, visit scottyinman.com.

