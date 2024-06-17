STOWTOWN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW MUSIC FROM TRIUMPHANT QUARTET

Nashville, TN – Just in time for the peak summer touring season, StowTown Records announces the release of a brand-new recording, God Is Listening, from industry icons, Triumphant Quartet. With numerous Singing News Fan Awards to their credit, as well as a GMA Dove Award© and a Grammy© nomination, this latest recording effort is sure to produce more chart-topping hits from the acclaimed foursome.

For over two decades, Triumphant Quartet has consistently garnered awards, honors and accolades and become a household name among Gospel Music fans. Year after year, longtime friends and group founders Eric Bennett and David Sutton, along with Clayton and Scotty Inman, have continuously delivered hit after hit. With the departure of Scotty in 2023, Sean Barber has stepped in to fill the baritone position as a third decade of ministry begins for the group. God Is Listening marks the debut release with Barber in the mix, and he is already making his mark on fans with his powerhouse vocal ability.

God Is Listening is Triumphant Quartet’s first recording featuring original material in three years, and once again pairs the group with renowned producer, Wayne Haun. The recording features songs of hope and encouragement written by such prolific writers as Jimmy Yeary, Tony Wood, Sue C. Smith, Joel Lindsey, Lee Black, Scotty Inman and Joseph Habedank.

Producer and StowTown Records Executive Wayne Haun offers, “Going into the studio with Triumphant is like going to dinner at an old friend’s house. You feel relaxed and comfortable. And you know it’s gonna be good. These guys are more than friends. They’ve become extended family. Oh, and they just happen to be really good singers, too!”

The debut single and title cut, co-written by hitmakers Kenna West, Jason Cox and Jon Mohr, was released to radio in February and is already enjoying chart-topping, national airplay. With their rich history of success in radio, “God Is Listening” may very well be one of the most popular to date for the Quartet. “We are very excited about this new recording and the incredible writers who shared their songs with us,” Eric Bennett states. “Our goal is to always offer audiences a true encounter with God. It’s all about sharing the victory that can only be found in the power of a resurrected Savior, and we know the message in each of these songs delivers just that.”

God Is Listening is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and is available at retail outlets and on all digital platforms worldwide. Stream the full project here.

Track List:

Unashamed

God Is Listening

Deep Waters

Death Couldn’t Keep Him Down

A Better Savior

Always

Big Ole Stone (Victory)

The Way He Loves Me

New Name Written Down In Glory

Friend of Sinners

Find Southern Gospel News Here