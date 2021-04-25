The Coffman’s Sign with Peace Records & Release Debut Project

Danville, KY (April 20, 2021) — The Coffmans have signed with Peace Records and are excited about the release of their debut project, Just Jesus, on the new label. The first single from Just Jesus, “That’s Why He’s Jesus,” will be released to radio mid-May through Premier Southern Gospel Radio Promotions.

Louis Coffman shares: “What people might not realize is just how long God has been stirring this partnership with Peace Records. We felt the Lord laying the album’s message on our hearts, and we knew it would take a special producer to collaborate with. Everywhere we went, people were mentioning Jeremy Peace without realizing that we were looking to record or knowing that we needed just the right man for the job. Working with Peace Records has been exactly what we needed. From song selection, to arrangements, to recording, and everything in between, Jeremy has treated the album with so much passion and care. We’re forever grateful for the hard work put into this. But most of all, we’re thankful to have gained a Godly family that we needed through him, his wife Jennifer, and their beautiful daughters.”

“The moment I heard this family, I was instantly glued to not only their vocal talents, but their personalities and their desire to minister,” sates Jeremy Peace. “I knew I had to work with them and am honored and blessed to not only welcome them to Peace Records, but into my family’s personal lives as close friends. While I battled through my second stroke, Louis Coffman was constantly calling my wife and me as well, checking on us, offering to drive down to handle things for me, and was just a blessing to us. I’m grateful for their friendship and am excited to see where this new album will lead The Coffmans!”

Just Jesus is available online at coffmanmusic.com as well as Apple Music [http://bit.ly/Just_Jesus-Coffmans]