THE GRIFFINS WELCOME THREE NEW MEMBERS

Spartanburg, SC The Griffins, known for their soul-stirring Southern Gospel Music, are pleased to announce the addition of not one, not two, but three exceptional individuals to their musical family. These talented artists bring a wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to their new roles within the ministry.

Brian Scott from Johnson City, TN, assumes the pivotal position of lead/baritone vocalist. He is also an accomplished pianist. Beyond his artistic talents, Brian is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Mental Health Service Provider. His private practice, deeply rooted in Christian principles, reflects his unwavering faith and dedication to holistic healing.

Tim Griffin remarks, “With steadfast patience, Angela and I have diligently sought the ideal candidate to assume the lead position of The Griffins. This quest has spanned slightly over a year. During a recent exchange with an industry colleague, Angela received an unexpected mention of Brian—a name that resonated with both of us. We recognized Brian’s potential as a perfect addition to our ministry. Little did we realize that this encounter would not only fill the lead position but bless us with two additional members.”

Theresa Bellamy hailing from Kingsport, TN, will become the fourth vocalist of The Griffins. She brings a wealth of expertise. As the esteemed owner and operator of “Theresa’s Studio for Vocal Performance,” she has honed her craft and guided countless aspiring artists. Her addition promises to infuse the group with a new dimension of vocal excellence, captivating audiences with every note.

Josh Smith based in Elizabethton, TN, a consummate professional, steps into dual roles within the ministry. As the sound engineer, he ensures impeccable audio quality during performances—a critical task that often goes unnoticed but profoundly impacts the audience’s experience. Additionally, Josh takes the wheel as the group’s bus driver, navigating their journey with precision and care. His strong work ethic and collaborative spirit make him an invaluable asset.

Tim and Angela, the visionary founders of The Griffins, along with Teresa Woodrum express their profound gratitude for the growth God has bestowed upon the ministry. The serendipitous connection that led them to Brian, and subsequently to Theresa and Josh, underscores the divine orchestration at play.

For an in-depth look into the ministry of The Griffins, latest news and tour dates, follow them on social media or visit their website at thegriffinsonline.com.

