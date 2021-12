The Nelons (Amber Nelon Thompson) singing all the great things God is to His Children through His son Jesus. For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6 This is from the Nelons just released project “An Evening In December”. order at http://thenelons.com

