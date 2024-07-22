The SGNSCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass August 2024

|1
|Child Of The King
|Daniel Grindstaff/Independent
|2
|Living Water Bread Of Life
|Ben Rochester/Independent
|3
|God Knows
|Balsam Range/Crossroads
|4
|It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
|5
|These Are They
|Junior Sisk/Independent
|6
|The Bride Price
|Reagan Riddle & Brandon Cairns/Family Music Group
|7
|Just Beyond
|Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records
|8
|Heavenly Gain
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|9
|When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/Daywind
|10
|It’s In The Little Things
|Tim Davis/Family Music Group
|11
|I Miss Front Porches
|Tonja Rose/Independent
|12
|The Storm Still Knows His Voice
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|13
|It Was Jesus
|Rightside/Family Music
|14
|Touch Of God’s Hand
|Adam McIntosh/Billy Blue Records
|15
|Redeemed
|Ben Rochester/Independent
|16
|Unite My Heart
|Steve Pettit Band/Independent
|17
|When I Get There
|Russell Moore/111rd Tyme Out/Independent
|18
|The Banks Of The River
|Edgar Loudermilk/Independent
|19
|Jesus Satisfies
|Danny Roberts/Independent
|20
|The Mighty Word Of God
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
