July 23, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

The SGNSCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass August 2024

1 Child Of The King Daniel Grindstaff/Independent
2 Living Water Bread Of Life Ben Rochester/Independent
3 God Knows Balsam Range/Crossroads
4 It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
5 These Are They Junior Sisk/Independent
6 The Bride Price Reagan Riddle & Brandon Cairns/Family Music Group
7 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records
8 Heavenly Gain Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
9 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind
10 It’s In The Little Things Tim Davis/Family Music Group
11 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent
12 The Storm Still Knows His Voice Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
13 It Was Jesus Rightside/Family Music
14 Touch Of God’s Hand Adam McIntosh/Billy Blue Records
15 Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent
16 Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent
17 When I Get There Russell Moore/111rd Tyme Out/Independent
18 The Banks Of The River Edgar Loudermilk/Independent
19 Jesus Satisfies Danny Roberts/Independent
20 The Mighty Word Of God Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

