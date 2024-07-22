The SGNSCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass August 2024

1 Child Of The King Daniel Grindstaff/Independent

2 Living Water Bread Of Life Ben Rochester/Independent

3 God Knows Balsam Range/Crossroads

4 It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue

5 These Are They Junior Sisk/Independent

6 The Bride Price Reagan Riddle & Brandon Cairns/Family Music Group

7 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records

8 Heavenly Gain Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

9 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind

10 It’s In The Little Things Tim Davis/Family Music Group

11 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent

12 The Storm Still Knows His Voice Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

13 It Was Jesus Rightside/Family Music

14 Touch Of God’s Hand Adam McIntosh/Billy Blue Records

15 Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent

16 Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent

17 When I Get There Russell Moore/111rd Tyme Out/Independent

18 The Banks Of The River Edgar Loudermilk/Independent

19 Jesus Satisfies Danny Roberts/Independent