This Week on Gospel Music Today 7 28 2002

The members of Avenue are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of

July 17. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.

The Feature Group is The Shirah Brothers, and Jean reviews new recordings

by Chronicle and Kim Hopper. An article from Singing News magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert

video of The Original Dove Brothers Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of Gold City, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com

Abundant TV

Abundant TV 2