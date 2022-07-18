This Week on Gospel Music Today 7 28 2002
The members of Avenue are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of
July 17. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.
The Feature Group is The Shirah Brothers, and Jean reviews new recordings
by Chronicle and Kim Hopper. An article from Singing News magazine is the
subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert
video of The Original Dove Brothers Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today
Archives for an exclusive video of Gold City, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in
Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for
Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,
Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,
IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The
current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,
AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music
Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com
