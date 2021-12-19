This Week on Gospel Music Today December 19 2021

This Week on Gospel Music Today

Merry Christmas from Gospel Music Today. The Christmas show features all

Christmas music with new live concert video with Sherry Anne and a brand

new video from The Mark Dubbeld Family, plus more old favorites and new

surprises. In the News this week is the SCSGMA/Mauldin Family, Hope’s

Journey, Wayne Shuford and Liberty Quartet.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m