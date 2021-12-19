This Week on Gospel Music Today December 19 2021
This Week on Gospel Music Today
Merry Christmas from Gospel Music Today. The Christmas show features all
Christmas music with new live concert video with Sherry Anne and a brand
new video from The Mark Dubbeld Family, plus more old favorites and new
surprises. In the News this week is the SCSGMA/Mauldin Family, Hope’s
Journey, Wayne Shuford and Liberty Quartet.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co