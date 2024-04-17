This Week on Gospel Music Today | Lanny Wolfe

Songwriter Lanny Wolfe is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of

April 14. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is The Crestmen, and Jean reviews a new

recording by Fields of Grace. An article from Singing News magazine is

the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Joe Renshaw, the

Southern Plainsmen, The Frosts and Bill Gaither’s Enlighten Radio Channel.

The show features exclusive concert video of McCray Dove and The Dove

Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Bladenboro, NC, and

a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The

Mark Trammell Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in

Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

