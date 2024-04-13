STOWTOWN RECORDS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF LANDMARK RECORDING FROM LEGACY FIVE

NASHVILLE, TN (April 12, 2024) – StowTown Records has announced the release of a brand-new recording from popular, multi-award winning quintet, Legacy Five. The recording, appropriately titled 25, hits retail outlets today and celebrates the group’s 25-year legacy of sharing the message of the Gospel in song. “I can’t believe Legacy Five is in our 25th year,” group co-founder, Scott Fowler shares. “This recording is a labor of love, and we hope audiences will enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

This “labor of love” is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the blessings God has bestowed upon the group for the past two and a half decades. After the retirement of the popular Cathedral Quartet, the internationally known group Fowler traveled with for nearly a decade, he and fellow Cathedrals’ member and longtime friend, the late Roger Bennett, formed Legacy Five. Since that formation, God has brought them through numerous challenges and mountain-top experiences, His goodness and mercy sustaining them and allowing the group to enjoy much success. They have risen to the pinnacle of the Southern Gospel music genre.

Produced by multi-Grammy and Dove Award winner, Wayne Haun, 25 features nine classic L5 songs, re-recorded by the group’s current personnel, as well as four new songs which are sure to become L5 hits. This 13-song effort is filled with hope, encouragement and speaks of the steadfast grace and goodness of God.

The recording follows up the group’s Something New recording, which received the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award nomination for Southern Gospel Album of the Year, and features songs from such prolific writers as Belinda Smith, Joel Lindsey, Sue C. Smith, Gina Boe and Legacy Five group member Lee Black. The first-class male harmony is complemented by a full symphony orchestra with arrangements from the world’s finest orchestrators, including Haun, Brian Eads and Joel Mott.

The debut single from the project, “You Have Always Been My Shepherd,” was released to radio in February and is being embraced by audiences nationwide. Co-written by producer Wayne Haun, industry veteran Dave Clark and renowned CCM hit-maker Don Koch just weeks before Koch’s death, it is a compelling and heartfelt message of the Great Shepherd’s guidance each day and into eternity.

Longtime fans of Legacy Five will enjoy the group’s remake of “I Stand Redeemed,” one of their most popular songs ever released. This fan-favorite has been reimagined and arranged for the current L5 line-up, comprised of Fowler, Jake Losen, Matt Fouch, Lee Black and pianist Tim Parton.

StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene is delighted to release this new recording, commemorating the 25-year anniversary of the group, on the StowTown label. “Legacy Five has been a household name in Southern Gospel Music for more than two decades,” Beene states. “This project is the perfect balance of the fresh, new sound of L5, mixed in with those monumental moments that L5 fans have loved for 25 years. We are so honored to be a part of this great release!”

Legacy Five’s 25 is distributed worldwide exclusively by Provident/Sony and is available to download or stream here.

25 Track Listing:

1. Homeward Bound

2. Bigger on the Inside

3. You Have Always Been My Shepherd

4. Never Just Another Sunday

5. Hello After Goodbye

6. Strong in the Strength

7. He Made a Change

8. Strike Up the Band

9. I Stand Redeemed

10. Vessel of Mercy

11. The People God Gives You

12. I Found Grace

13. God’s Been Good

