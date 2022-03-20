This Week on Gospel Music Today March 20 2022

Marlin Taylor is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of March 20.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is The Ascension Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by

Meadow Lane, Folenius, and The Bledsoes.. An article from

AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the

News is are the Down East Boys, Karen Peck and New River, the Inspirations

and the Old Paths. The show features exclusive concert video of The Mark

Trammell Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN,

and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of

Three Bridges, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK. A

video of the Gospel Harmony Boys is also on the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com