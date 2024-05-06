This Week on Gospel Music Today

Sue Dodge is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of May 5. Ken

and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature

Group is Faithful Crossings, and Jean reviews a new recording by King’s

Highway. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this

week’s News Notes and In the News is Landon Fulkerson, the Dixie Echoes

and the SGPA. The show features exclusive concert video of Gold City,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Rutherfordton, NC, and a visit

to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The

Diplomats, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Joplin, MO.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

