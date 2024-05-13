This Week on Gospel Music Today – The Bibletones

Jack Armstrong of The Bibletones is the guest on Gospel Music Today for

the week of May 12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Strings of Victory, and Jean reviews

a new recording by Divine 3. An article from Christian Voice magazine

about Mark Hale is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News

is Ozark Revival, Legacy 5 and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. The show

features exclusive concert video of The Kingdom Heirs, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Woodstock, GA, and a visit to the Gospel Music

Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Old Time Preachers Quartet,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL. There’s even a

clip with Jan Buckner Goff.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

