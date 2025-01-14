THOROUGHBRED RECORDS WELCOMES THE ICONIC CHUCK WAGON GANG

NASHVILLE, TN – Thoroughbred Records, a division of Daywind Music Group, proudly announces the signing of The Chuck Wagon Gang, who for nearly 90 years has influenced Gospel music with an instantly identifiable sound that seamlessly blends Southern, Country, and Bluegrass Gospel and has captivated generations throughout their incredible history. With this partnership, they will continue to honor their legacy while working towards future projects and collaborations with fresh perspective.

“With a rich history of nearly 90 years, it is a sincere honor to have the opportunity to work with and represent The Chuck Wagon Gang, as they continue to keep the unique sound and legacy of this legendary group alive for future generations to enjoy and appreciate,” said Jerry Salley, Creative Director and A&R at Thoroughbred Records.

Throughout their incredible career, The Chuck Wagon Gang has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the great honor of being inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1998, performing in the White House, and having albums become part of the Smithsonian Institution’s permanent music collection. They have received multiple awards throughout their tenure, solidifying their place as one of the most influential groups in the genre. They have also sold millions of records and songbooks. Now consisting of members Shaye Smith (alto and granddaughter of the group’s original alto. Anna Carter), Melissa Kemper (soprano), Josh Garner (lead), Nick Poe (banjo) and Cody Shaneyfelt (upright bass), the group continues to carry forward its remarkable legacy.

“For decades, the question has been asked, ‘How do you categorize The Chuck Wagon Gang?’ The truth is, you can’t,” said Shaye Smith. “We have a foothold in Southern, Country, and Bluegrass Gospel. Thoroughbred Records recognizes this and has given us a tremendous platform to expand upon our rich history, exploring new territory while keeping the traditional Chuck Wagon Gang sound.”

Fans can look forward to upcoming projects that pay homage to the band’s roots while embracing fresh, creative growth. Stay tuned and follow the group at thechuckwagongang.net or on all social media and streaming platforms

