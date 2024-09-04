TRIBUTE QUARTET ANNOUNCES NEW TOUR TO DEBUT IN 2025

Hendersonville, TN – Popular Daywind recording artist, The Tribute Quartet has announced plans for an exciting tour in 2025 that will feature a select number of unprecedented concert events to be scheduled nationwide. The Tour will exclusively feature songs from the Quartet’s Quartet Tribute recording series, which to date has spawned two Number One hits, with Volume 3 of the series garnering a Gospel Music Association Dove Award nomination for Southern Gospel Album of the Year.

Each concert event will allow listeners to take a stroll through Gospel Music history with the Tribute Quartet, much like the group’s Quartet Tribute recording Series does. Three volumes of the Series have been released, including the upcoming re-release of Volume One with the current group line-up. The Series has garnered rave reviews from long-time Gospel Music fans, as well as individuals who are simply intrigued by the rich history of this classic musical genre.

The idea for the Series was birthed from producer Gerald Wolfe and Tribute Quartet members who each possess a deep love for the music they grew up listening to as young boys. “I am such a fan of these songs and the singers who originally recorded them,” states long-time group member, Josh Singletary. “To be able to create a tour presenting them to this generation of listeners and to those who hail from that generation as well, thrills me.”

Singletary states that each night on the upcoming Tour will be one Gospel Music fans will not want to miss. “In addition to performing these timeless classics, we will be sharing archival video that transports audiences to a wonderful place. I was overcome with nostalgia as we were selecting specific footage to use for this Tour,” Singletary says.

“Nostalgia is such a precious and powerful feeling,” fellow Tribute member Ian Owens states. “So much of what was once old is new and exciting again today because of the fond memories of experiences from our younger years. I grew up singing the hymns of the church and listening to the great male quartets of the past sing those ever so special and impactful Gospel songs like only they could. I was a fan long before I was a singer. I can’t wait to present these great old songs of the church and quartets of yesteryear with the same excitement, approach, professionalism, excellence and love they were presented with so long ago. It’s going to be a wonderfully powerful celebration of the music that has changed so many lives.”

“My dad always used to say, ‘You can’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been.’ This tour give us a chance to share this incredible heritage with our friends,” Tribute member, Gus Gaches states.

Tribute Quartet lead vocalist and manager, Gary Casto shares the excitement of his fellow group members. “We are absolutely thrilled to present this Tour,” Casto shares. “Night after night, we’re approached by folks with so many requests to sing the classics, so we’re so happy we are able to create a tour consisting of evenings full of songs strictly from our Quartet Tribute Series. It’s going to be a special evening, and we believe fans and promoters alike will embrace the opportunity to be a part of this event.”

Promoters interested in scheduling the Quartet Tribute Tour may contact The Harper Agency at 615-851-4500. Fans can keep track of the Tour schedule by visiting www.tributequartet.com.

