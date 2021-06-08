Update on Landon Hoyle… Please continue to pray!

(From his parents)

Just wanted to post a quick update and prayer request for Landon. He has been doing so well and is such a trooper. We spent some time over the last two weeks at St. Jude for him to complete testing/scans. There wasn’t anything really “new” that we learned about his condition. We do know that the bleed on his brain has stopped. There is still blood present, but it looks to be healing up just fine. The new MRI scans did not show any tumors on his spine (thank God!), so we are just dealing with the one in his brain. We were told his tumor is measuring about the size of a golf ball and has grown around the optic nerve. We knew his vision had been impacted from our appointments at LeBonheur. We were finally able to meet with neuro ophthalmologist at St. Jude who did a very detailed scan of Landon’s eyes. Much like we assumed, he doesn’t have peripheral vision in either eye. We are told this is permanent damage. His central vision is blurry or double at times, but is expected to heal as his brain continues to heal. He can still see and has been adjusting fine to the changes. I think sometimes it’s harder for us to remember he can’t see outside of his central vision when we’re trying to show or give him something, but we’re learning