Wilburn & Wilburn Signs Exclusive Agreement with Dominion

WAYNESVILLE, NC – Wilburn & Wilburn has signed an exclusive booking agreement

with The Dominion Agency. The name Wilburn is iconic for gospel music excellence and

family harmony. This dynamic Alabama based Father/Son duo provides platform

energy, authenticity, and an abundance of seasoned vocal talent.

Jonathan Wilburn is a veteran gospel music fan favorite. He has taken the stage with

his family The Wilburns and over 12 years with Gold City Quartet. His pure tones and

talent are impeccable, considered one of the industries absolute best lead vocalists.

Jordan Wilburn has already secured his own vocal standard. His vocal ability is smooth

and incredibly mature, always delivering a crystal-clear performance. Growing up

around gospel music, he is passionate about his musical heritage.

The Dominion Agency, owner and president, Michael Davis added, “We are extremely

excited about working with Wilburn & Wilburn. They simply want to travel, sing, and

share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Scheduling their dates is an honor for our agency –

one we do not take lightly”.

To learn more about The Dominion Agency and their artists, please visit:

www.dominionagency.com or call (828) 454-5900. Visit Wilburn & Wilburn online to

learn more about this iconic southern gospel duo: www.wilburnandwilburn.com