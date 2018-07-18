Written by Staff on July 18, 2018 – 8:23 am -

Arthur Rice to be honored by Dr. Jerry Goff at Creekside 2018

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (July 18, 2018) – Dr. Jerry Goff is pleased to announce that Arthur Rice, lead singer of the Kingdom Heirs will be honored at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018. On Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, Dr. Goff Honors Arthur Rice will feature stories, songs and people from Rice’s history in Gospel music.

Arthur Rice has been with the Kingdom Heirs for over 20 years, during which time he has received numerous awards and nominations as a vocalist and also as part of the band. Before the Heirs, he honed his skills with Squire Parsons and the Kingsmen Quartet. All of this experience plus a charismatic personality has made Rice one of the best-loved lead singers today.

Dr. Goff comments, “Arthur Rice is over-the-top talented, a true gentleman whose life and service has been dedicated to Southern gospel music.”

“I’m so honored and excited to be a part of this,” says honoree Rice. “Thank you.”

Dr. Goff and his wife Jan will be at Creekside for the entire Convention, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge.

“I am pleased to be able to honor Arthur,” says Rob Patz, host of Creekside. “I invite all of his family, friends and fans to join us at the end of October to show how much we appreciate this popular lead singer.”

More information on Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018, VIP bracelets, free tickets and room reservations can be found at http://www. creeksidegospelmusicconvention .com/ or by calling Rob Patz at 360.933.0741 or emailing rob@sgnscoops.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related