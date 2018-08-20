August 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 20, 2018 – 2:47 pm -

It’s a really warm August and our latest issue is hot off the press with a cover story on HighRoad. Justin Gilmore talks to these ladies whose music blurs the lines between Southern gospel, Bluegrass and Christian Country music.

Also in this issue, the legendary Lou Wills Hildreth receives an award, the Down East Boys are on the rise and Emily Ann from The Voice uses her amazing voice for Jesus. Don’t miss Rachel Shirey Flowers, the Joy masters and the SGMA Hall of Fame induction.

All of this, plus regulars Selena Day, Randall Hamm, radio charts, the Creekside Update and Rob Patz gives a Publisher’s Point you won’t want to miss.

We hope you enjoy this issue and if you do, please let us know. If there is something we can do better, please let us know that too. We hope you read words of faith and love and acceptance in our pages. Jesus is the reason we share this magazine with you. If you need him in your life, please write to us. I would love to hear from you at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

