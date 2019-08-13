August 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Happy August and welcome to our hot summer edition of SGNScoops Magazine. Thank you for joining us. We hope you take a moment to sit in the shade, kick back, and read some great features.

Most of you know that we lost a great Southern gospel personality in July. Dr. Jerry Goff was known by many and also a friend to many. He and his wife, Jan, have directly involved with our Diamond Awards annual presentations for many years. We have dedicated a large portion of this issue to salute a great man. Charlie Griffin has provided a biography of Dr. Goff’s life and many artists have shared their memories.

Also featured are Scott Brand of Gold City by Jimmy Reno, Jim Britton of the Britton Family by Les Butler, and Josh and Ashley Franks by Robert York. Bill Dykes talks to Dr. Neal Weaver and John Herndon showcases the Noblemen Quartet. For those wondering what happened to Dale Brock of Poet Voices, Craig Harris shares his interview with this artist.

Don’t miss Vonda Armstrong’s D.J. Spotlight or Randall Hamm’s CD reviews. All this plus radio charts, Coastal Events Update, the Publisher’s Point and the Editor’s Last Word.

We hope you don’t miss one article in this jam-packed issue, but more importantly, we pray you don’t miss the heartbeat within every feature and artist. We all desire that you sense the love of Jesus and his encouragement today. Allow him to lift your spirit and refresh your soul.