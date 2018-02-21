Billy Graham , A General in God’s Army Has Gone Home

February 21, 2018

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Dr. Billy Graham.

Thank you Bro Graham for a life well lived!
Enjoy your Eternal Reward.

We at SGN Scoops are praying for the family.

 


