Written by scoopsnews on February 21, 2018 – 5:34 am -

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Dr. Billy Graham.

Thank you Bro Graham for a life well lived!

Enjoy your Eternal Reward.

We at SGN Scoops are praying for the family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Billy Graham , A General in God’s Army Has Gone Home

Tags: Bilky Graham Posted in announcements