Calling all prayer warriors.....

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 18, 2018 – 1:46 pm -

We have just learned that Dennis McKay was involved in an accident earlier today. Leslie, Dennis’ wife was meeting him for lunch at Subway in their hometown when a driver runs through the restaurant and struck Dennis.

Leslie saw this happen as she was driving up to meet her husband for lunch.

Please pray for Leslie as she waits to hear from doctors and Dennis as he undergoes the tests. He is having some pain in his side and has an injury to his leg.

Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related