Celebrate Me Home- Perrys

Written by scoopsnews on February 6, 2018 – 3:32 am -

The number one requested song at WPIL in Heflin, Alabama during Vonda Easley’s “Strictly Southern” show yesterday evening was “Celebrate Me Home.” Vonda stated, “Listeners tuned in and requested their favorites by the Perrys and this one kept coming up.”

Please continue to pray for Libbi, Jared, Troy, Andrew , and the rest of the family as they celebrate Tracy today.

We all Love The Perrys and know the bass section in Heavens choir is sounding great!

