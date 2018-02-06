Celebrate Me Home- PerrysWritten by scoopsnews on February 6, 2018 – 3:32 am -
The number one requested song at WPIL in Heflin, Alabama during Vonda Easley’s “Strictly Southern” show yesterday evening was “Celebrate Me Home.” Vonda stated, “Listeners tuned in and requested their favorites by the Perrys and this one kept coming up.”
Please continue to pray for Libbi, Jared, Troy, Andrew , and the rest of the family as they celebrate Tracy today.
We all Love The Perrys and know the bass section in Heavens choir is sounding great!
Tags: the perrys, Tracy and Libbi Stuffle, Tracy Stuffle
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Celebrate Me Home- Perrys
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.