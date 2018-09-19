CHERIE BRENNAN RELEASES “HERE I AM” TO RADIO

Written by Staff on September 19, 2018 – 11:08 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MC1 Nashville recording artist Cherie Brennan’s recent release, “Here I Am,” to Christian radio, is already impacting stations and listeners across the country.

Recently, Cherie completed a radio tour and the single is garnering attention and positive reviews from stations nationwide:

“We loved meeting Cherie on her visit to our station. Her new radio release is a very beautiful and heartfelt song!”

– Isaac Adkins, WEMM Huntington, WV

“Cherie is a wonderful Christian Lady. What I love about Cherie is that sweet spirit. She will bless your heart.”

– Richard Chambers, WGUS Augusta, GA

“Her heart is in her voice and her voice will touch your heart.”

– Rich Bruce, WVRS The Point 90.1, Middletown, VA

It is evident that this song was divinely inspired.

Cherie shares: “One morning, I was feeling totally overwhelmed by an avalanche of problems and just felt lost and afraid. As I sat at my desk praying, I opened my Bible to one of my favorite passages, Isaiah 41:10. It starts out saying, ‘fear thou not, for I am with thee’ and I prayed for God to speak to me, to help me feel His love and protecting care. As I prayed, the words and music to “Here I Am” just poured out. It’s message of God’s eternal presence and tender love comforted me and healed me, right then and there. And my great hope is that it will have the same effect on those who listen to it. Nothing is too hard for God ­– nothing.”

Listen to “Here I Am” on iTunes and Spotify.

Connect with Cherie Brennan:

www.cheriebrennan.com

