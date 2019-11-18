Christian Country At The Creek Returns To Pigeon Forge In 2020

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 18, 2019 – 12:16 pm -

After a successful inaugural event, Rob Patz and Coastal Events announce that Christian

Country at the Creek will return to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in 2020.

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events and the visionary behind the event explains, “I believe that

Christian Country music is ready to explode. There are so many talented artists in this genre,

and I wanted to create a marquee event where we can showcase them. This year Christian

Country at the Creek was a two day showcase during the week of Creekside. In 2020, it will

be its own stand alone event.”

Christian Country at the Creek 2020 will take place October 30 through November 1 at the

Grand Smokies Resort Convention Center located at 2385 Parkway, Pigeon Forge,

Tennessee. The event will begin the day after Creekside ends, with a special kick off on

Thursday night at the close of Creekside, followed by evening concerts on Friday, Saturday,

and Sunday. Special events and Midnight Prayer are also being planned as part of Christian

Country at the Creek. “This is an event you don’t want to miss. We can’t wait to showcase

these amazing artists,” Patz adds.

Dennis and Leslie McKay of The McKay Project will once again be the hosts of Christian

Country at the Creek and had this to say about the music they love: “Christian Country music

is an amazing genre of music that touches the hearts of everyday regular folks. The songs tell

about Jesus through stories of real life joys and struggles and many times with a guitar in the

hand of the artist. Leslie and I are excited to be a part of Christian Country at the Creek and

believe in spreading the word about this great music. We look forward to the 2020 event and

hope everyone will make plans to join us.”

Diamond Award winner Jessica Horton, who will also be returning next year, states, “I had a

great time at the first annual Christian Country at the Creek! I made lots of new friends and

connected with some amazing artists with their own unique Country sounds.” Horton goes on

to explain why she believes this event is so important to the Christian Country community.

“This is event is a great way for artists in our genre to encourage one another and for our

unique sound to gain traction and create a broader fan base. So many friends say, ‘What is

Christian Country? What stations play it?’ Coastal Events has created something that can

light a flame under it. I tell people all the time, country music always turns back to its roots.

We’ll be right where we need to be, creating faith and family music to encourage and inspire.”

Make your plans to join us for this special event. Admission is free to the public with VIP

tickets available for just $10.00 per night or $25.00 for the entire weekend.

If you are an artist wishing to be included on the roster for 2020, or if you would like more

information, please contact Rob Patz at (360)933-0741 or send an email to

events@sgnscoops.com. For reservations, you may contact the Spirit of the Smokies Lodge

directly at (865)453-4106 and indicate the group code of CCC20 or Christian Country at the

Creek to get the group rate.

