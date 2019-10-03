Written by Staff on October 2, 2019 – 5:19 pm -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention has several new and exciting events occurring during the week of music and fellowship in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Oct. 27 – 31, 2019. Running consecutively with Creekside is the inaugural Christian Country at the Creek.

Tuesday night, Oct. 30, after the 2019 Diamond Awards and evening concert, event goers will travel from the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, to the Creek Stone Inn, located less than one-half mile from the Convention Center at 4034 S. River Road. A fun $5 pizza party will begin at 10:30 p.m., ushering in the Christian Country at the Creek kick-off, featuring artists Jessica Horton, Tonja Rose, and the McKay Project.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, Christian Country at the Creek begins at 8:45 am at the Mill Creek, 2772 Florence Drive, with The McKay Project. On Thursday, Oct. 31, Gerald Crabb will begin the day of Christian Country. In these two full days of music, fans will hear over 30 artists, such as: Bonita Eileen, Pardoned, Carol Barham, and more.

Each evening, concert goers will join with those at Creekside, to enjoy Southern, Bluegrass, and Country gospel music on one stage, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center.

For more information on Christian Country at the Creek, Creekside Gospel Music Convention, the 2019 Diamond Awards ceremony, as well as accommodations and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741, email events@sgnscoops.com, or click HERE.

