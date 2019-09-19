September 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

We are happy to post our anniversary edition of SGNScoops Magazine. This September 2019 edition marks several milestones in the history of Gospel Music.

Please join us in congratulating Scott Fowler and Legacy Five on 20 years of music ministry. They will begin their anniversary tour in January 2020, but they actually unofficially debuted in September of 1999. I was thrilled to be at that debut, and I am so happy that they have shown such diligence and perseverance in their growth as a force in the industry, as well as in their own lives as Christians. Hope you enjoy some frank discussion with Fowler as well as other members, past and present.

Another gospel artist reaching significant milestone, is Mike Moran and the Torchmen Quartet. Fifty years is a long time to keep climbing onto that motorhome every weekend and travelling across Canada and the United States. We salute the Torchmen in this issue as well as their main skipper, Mike Moran. Congratulations on this major anniversary!

We also talk to some wonderful artists in this issue, including Carol Barham, Ivan Parker, and Darryle Wilson of Eagle’s Wings. Regular features, DJ Spotlight, Coastal Events Update, Randall Reviews It, radio charts, Publisher’s Point, and Editor’s Last Word are of course included, and we hope you are able to read them all.

This issue marks the end of our 10th year in publishing the SGNScoops Magazine, and we are thrilled to have had you along for the ride. We hope you have enjoyed every issue.

Moreover, we hope you have seen the love of Jesus, and read about his mercy and grace in the pages of each issue. We believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and the only way to God. We believe that his love brought him to this planet. We believe that it led him to a cross to die for us. We believe that his death has the power to redeem our souls. We believe that his blood covers our sins, and has the power to bring us healing. We believe that he rose to life, and his life gives us eternal life.