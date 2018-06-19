Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 19, 2018 – 8:02 am -

The Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) is pleased to announce the Class of 2018 SGMA Hall of Fame Inductees: Ann Downing, Tracy Stuffle, Mark Trammell and Norman Wilson. Each year, members of the SGMA nominate individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame that is located in Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“We were so excited with the response of the SGMA members nominating their choices for the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame. The official induction ceremony will take place Tuesday, September 25th at 1:00pm at the 2018 National Quartet Convention during a fund-raising concert held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee”, stated Arthur Rice, SGMA President.

Individuals are nominated and selected for their contribution to the industry of southern gospel music. After their induction, a bronze plaque will be displayed in the Hall of Fame with a hand -carved portrait and a biography of their life devoted to our music.

You can order your tickets now for the 2018 SGMA Hall of Fame Inductions Ceremony and Benefit Concert at this link. BUY TICKETS HERE

